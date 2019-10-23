Missing West point cadet found dead

The body of a West Point cadet missing since Friday was found Tuesday night on the military academy's grounds, officials said.

Cadet Kade Kurita, 20, of Gardena, California, was found at 9:47p.m., the academy said on its Facebook page. There was no initial word on how he died.

"We are grieving this loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to Cadet Kurita's family and friends," said Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, the academy's superintendent.

West Point cadet Kade Kurita, 20, of Gardena, California West Point Military Academy

Kurita didn't show up for a military skills competition Friday evening and had been unaccounted for since.

The West Point Military Police, New York State police, Coast Guard, CSX railroad police, local police, and the 23rd Military Police Company from Fort Drum, N.Y. assisted in an extensive search for Kurita.

The academy had said his M4 rifle was missing but he wasn't believed to have any magazines or ammunition with him and wasn't considered a threat to the public. Still, it was thought he might be a danger to himself, the academy said.

After three days, West Point Garrison Commander Colonel Cecil Marson said there'd been no cell phone or financial activity by Kurita.