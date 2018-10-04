Missing dog found clinging to pipe above 8-foot pit of water in New Jersey

A local New Jersey fire department rescued a missing 11-year-old puggle from drowning in a pit of water Wednesday morning. Workers at a water plant in Bayonne heard barking from an unexpected place in their facility, and that turned out to be little Rosco, CBS New York reports.

Rosco, who was missing since Friday, somehow managed to get stuck in a water pit at a water treatment plant. Fortunately for him and his family, Bayonne firefighters rescued the old pup.

"Responding units found a puggle, an older puggle, holding onto a pipe in an approximate 8-foot pit full of water. Basically holding on so it doesn't drown," said Bayonne Fire Chief Keith Weaver.

His family is beyond grateful that he was found safe. Brothers Drew and Jeff Adelung were dreading the idea of telling their 84-year-old father, Ken, that his companion was lost forever.

"I knew that I was going to have to tell him and it was breaking my heart," said Jeff Adelung.

On Friday, Ken was taken to a rehabilitation center after suffering a fall. When his sons returned to the home later that night, Rosco escaped through the kitchen door.

"The dog's a little rascal and he ended up getting away," Drew said.

The brothers feared it may impact their dad's recovery process so they kept it from him until Rosco was found. They started posting fliers, hoping he was going to turn up somewhere. It wasn't until Wednesday morning they got a call they had been waiting for.

Employees at the water treatment plant called the Bayonne Fire Department at around 8:30 a.m. after they heard a dog barking in an unused, fenced off part of the property. Pictures show a ball of fur clinging to a pipe, surrounded by water.

Bayonne Fire Department responded to a call of a trapped dog in a underground holding tank at the Suez Water Treatment... Posted by Bayonne Office of Emergency Management on Wednesday, October 3, 2018

Crews were able to pull him out, cuddling Rosco in a blanket before bringing him to the veterinarian. Drew told CBS New York he got a call from Bayonne police and raced down to the office and reunited with the dog his dad got after his mother died.

"All I can tell you is it is a miracle," Jeff said.

Jeff and Drew had been planning to finally tell their dad in person on Wednesday that Rosco was missing. Instead, they'll be telling him the story with a happy ending.