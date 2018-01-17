Missing Pittsburgh man found dead in West Virginia

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. -- A Pittsburgh man who went missing while visiting the New River Gorge National River in West Virginia was found dead Tuesday, CBS Pittsburgh reports. The National Park Service says 56-year-old George Gross had told family members he was planning to hike in or around the West Virginia park last Friday afternoon. They did not hear from him after that, and he was reported missing over the weekend.

Gross's truck was found inside the park late Monday night as park rangers, West Virginia State Police and other officials searched for him.

Update on Brother George Gross Late on Monday night George’s truck was found by Park Rangers. Multiple agencies along... Posted by Pittsburgh Fire Fighters on Tuesday, January 16, 2018



His body was found near the Diamond Point area of the New River George National River on Tuesday. The cause of death had not been determined as of Tuesday evening.

Gross was a retired Pittsburgh firefighter.