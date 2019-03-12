38-year-old mother goes missing in North Carolina

Authorities are searching for a woman in Nash County, North Carolina, who has been missing since the weekend, according to CBS affiliate WNCN-TV. Sheriff's officials said Diana Alejandra Keel was last seen with her husband and has not reported to work the last few days.

"It is a missing persons case and we're treating it also as a crime scene. As you can see, we've got the crime scene," Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone told WNCN-TV. "This lady talks to her kid every day. She talks to other family members quite often ... and then all of a sudden this stops."

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook saying deputies responded to a call of a missing person report Saturday night and saw her car was still at the residence, some 47 miles northeast of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Release Date/Time: 03/11/2019 @ 8:30 PM Date of Incident: 03/09/2019 @ 7:36 PM Incident: Missing Person Diana... Posted by Nash County Sheriff's Office on Monday, March 11, 2019

Police described Keel as 5'2" in height, approximately 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

WNCN-TV said a helicopter and K9s have been brought into help with the search.

Authorities urged anyone with information to call the Nash County Sheriff's Office at 252-459-4121 or Twin County CrimeStoppers at 252-977-1111.