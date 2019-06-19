Family searching for missing Arkansas man who disappeared in Mexico

A man from northwest Arkansas has gone missing while celebrating his graduation from medical school in Guadalajara, Mexico, according to his friends and family. Jessy Pacheco, who also attended the University of Arkansas — Fort Smith, was last seen Saturday, CBS affiliate KFSM-TV reported.

Pacheco's family fears he has been kidnapped after spending time at a club in Mexico. They claim he was with a friend who was found shot dead a block away from the club, although that hasn't been confirmed by officials, KFSM-TV states.

The recent grad's cousins have taken the search for their missing loved into their own hands.

"If nobody's gonna help us, we gotta help ourselves," Francine Solis told KFSM-TV. Meanwhile, Pacheco's other cousin Jeffrey Solis has reached out to the U.S. Embassy and FBI, but apparently have received little assistance.

Jessy Pachecho Pachecho family via KFSM-TV

"The U.S. Embassy said that they couldn't help because they have no jurisdiction there," Jeffrey said. "When I contacted the FBI to make this report they said that's wrong because he's a U.S. citizen."

The family said Pacheco was set to return Tuesday from Mexico to begin his career as a pediatrician. They continue to carry on the search and has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the cost.