"Missing Justice" podcast: The BIA investigation

In 2020, Christy Woodenthigh was run over outside her home on the Northern Cheyenne reservation in Lame Deer, Montana — and her boyfriend of eight years, Jerard Threefingers, picked up her body and drove to his mother's house. Police questioned him that night. In the latest episode of CBS News' six-part podcast "Missing Justice," hosts Cara Korte and Bo Erickson break down that crucial interview.

Months after that fateful night, Woodenthigh's family struggled to get information from the Bureau of Indian Affairs federal agents investigating her death. Tribal leaders stepped in to put pressure on the BIA to hold them accountable.

"The BIA Investigation," the third episode in the investigative podcast, was released Tuesday, and new episodes will be released weekly. CBS News reporters Korte and Erickson interviewed more than 150 people during the 19 months they spent reporting on the the 33-year-old's death and the federal law enforcement investigation that followed — and explore how the federal criminal justice system works when the victims are Native Americans.