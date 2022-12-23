Missing infant boy found alive after woman suspected of kidnapping twins in Ohio arrested

An infant boy missing for three days was found alive in Indianapolis Thursday, authorities announced, hours after police arrested a woman accused of stealing a vehicle in Columbus, Ohio with the boy and his twin brother inside.

Authorities found 5-month-old Kason Thomass near a Papa John's pizza store in Indianapolis wearing the same clothes he was in when he was kidnapped Monday, Columbus Division of Police said, adding that he was "safe" and in "good health." He was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

Nalah Jackson, the woman suspected of committing the kidnapping, was arrested earlier Thursday in Indianapolis, but Thomass was not with her when she was taken into custody, police said.

The twin boys were in the backseat of their mother's 2010 Honda Accord when it was stolen Monday evening outside a Columbus pizza shop, Columbus police Chief Elaine Bryant said, prompting an Amber Alert. In the early morning hours Tuesday, Kason's brother Kyair was discovered abandoned near Dayton International Airport, which is located about 70 miles west of Columbus.

Investigators have not released any information on a possible motive behind the incident.

"We are grateful to the public for their help throughout this investigation, and for the tireless work of our officers and our many partner agencies," Columbus police said in a statement. "They never stopped, never gave up hope, and would not rest until Kason was found. We are beyond thankful for their relentless dedication."

Surveillance footage of a woman believed to be Nalah Jackson. Columbus Division of Police