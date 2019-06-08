Missing hiker who spent 6 days lost in Arkansas wilderness reunited with family

A hiker missing for six days in the Arkansas wilderness has been reunited with his family. The desperate search for Joshua McClatchy came to an end Friday night when he was found alive after getting lost in a remote area of Arkansas.

The 38-year-old Fort Worth, Texas man set out along the remote and rugged mountain area situated about 130 miles west of Little Rock more than a week ago.

He initially posted photos on Instagram and a selfie saying he was 'safe and sound.' At some point, McClatchy says he got disoriented and lost. On June 1, he sent his mother a text message asking for help.

"We received a call from his mother that he texted her from the Buckeye Trail [saying] that he was in trouble, he was lost and dehydrated. We started to search immediately," Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer told "CBS Evening News."

The search included dogs and drones. The team finally spotted McClatchy from the air late Friday. A national guard helicopter with infrared technology was instrumental in helping locate McClatchy, who is "dehydrated but in good spirits."