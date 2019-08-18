Coast Guard searching for 2 missing firefighters who disappeared off Florida coast during fishing trip

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two firefighters who appear to have gone missing during a fishing trip in Florida, CBS Jacksonville affiliate WJAX-TV reports. Brian McCluney and Justin Walker were last seen on Friday departing a boat ramp in Port kCanaveral.

Their families notified the Coast Guard after the pair failed to return home that evening. The Coast Guard deployed a search plane and several boats and are being assisted by the Navy and Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

McCluney works as a firefighter for the city of Jacksonville while Walker is a master technician for the Fairfax County, Virginia Fire and Rescue Department.

McCluney's wife wrote in a Facebook post that the Coast Guard moved its search north.

Surveillance footage shows the Brian McCluney and Justin Walker, who were last seen departing a Port Canaveral, Fla., boat ramp Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for the firefighters, who went missing on a fishing trip. U.S. Coast Guard

Though the Coast Guard was notified that a debris field was spotted 50 miles east of St. Augustine, the agency confirmed it was unrelated to the missing firefighters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Command Center at 904-714-7558.