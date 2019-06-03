Husband of missing Connecticut mother allegedly owes over $2.5 million to mother-in-law

The mother of a missing Connecticut woman claims her daughter's estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, owes her more than $2.5 million in loans. Court documents reveal Fotis may have had financial troubles. Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24.

Police arrested Fotis and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis on Saturday. Though no body has been found yet, the investigation is being treated as a homicide, and they are facing charges that include tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution in the first degree, reports CBS News' Mola Lenghi.

Meanwhile, Jennifer's children are safe with her mother as the case unfolds. CBS News reached out to Fotis' attorney about his financial situation but has not heard back.

On Sunday, Connecticut police descended on a home owned by 51-year-old Fotis. For more than a week, they've been combing through woods, looking in dumpsters and deploying dogs in the search for his estranged wife. The 50-year-old was last seen leaving her children's school. Her car was found by a park shortly after she was reported missing by friends.

Carrie Luft, who has known Jennifer for nearly 30 years, said, "She's incredibly devoted to her five children. They are her world."

In June 2017, Fotis called 911 around the same time his wife filed for divorce and left their family home. Ever since, Fotis and Jennifer had been involved in a vicious divorce and custody battle.



According to the Stamford Advocate newspaper, in court documents dating back to 2017, Jennifer said she was "afraid" of Fotis and he had shown "irrational, unsafe, bullying, threatening and controlling behavior."

She also allegedly claimed Fotis had threatened to kidnap their children and take them to his native Greece. Fotis denied all of those claims.



Hundreds of people gathered Sunday night at two separate vigils to pray for Jennifer and her children.