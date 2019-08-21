Man accused of murdering Colorado mom may blame someone else at trial, new documents suggest

Newly released court documents indicate that Patrick Frazee, the Colorado man accused of killing his fiancée, Kelsey Berreth, could be mounting a defense that will blame someone else when he stands trial in October. Berreth, who disappeared on Thanksgiving Day last year, is also the mother of Frazee's child.

There is no mention in the court documents of who Frazee could point the finger at, but it might be his former girlfriend, who's admitted to a role only in the aftermath of the murder.

Frazee's former girlfriend, Krystal Lee Kenney, has given prosecutors a horrific account of how she said Frazee told her he allegedly murdered the mother of his little girl.

Kenney said Frazee told her he killed Berreth in her home after convincing her to wrap a sweater around her head and guess the scent of candles and then beating Berreth to death with a baseball bat while she couldn't see.

Prosecutors said that after Frazee allegedly killed Berreth he called his former girlfriend to help him clean up. Investigators said Kenney admitted watching Frazee burn Berreth's remains outside his home.

CBS News spoke to Kenney's close friend, Michelle Stein, in February, who told us Kenney feared for her life.

"I think he's a very dangerous person," Stein said. "She had very, very good reasoning for whatever it is she may or may not have done."

Kenney said initially Frazee asked her to kill the 29-year-old mother on three occasions, including suggesting poisoning Berreth's coffee.

"I think he is a true narcissist, he is a master manipulator. He probably manipulates every single person that comes in contact with him because he thinks he can," Stein said.



Kenney pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in the case but has denied any involvement in Berreth's murder. Frazee's lawyers are requesting a jury pool of some 300 people because of the widespread publicity of the trial.