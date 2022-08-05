Three shot, one fatally in Mirage Hotel on Vegas Strip

Police in Nevada are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting at the Mirage hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas police say a man was shot to death and two women were wounded inside a hotel room Thursday night. They said the suspect and the victims knew each other, and the suspect hasn't been apprehended.

Police Lt. Dori Koren told CBS Las Vegas affiliate KLAS-TV officers arrived about a minute after the initial call.

One person in the room shot the three others, then left the room, Koren said.

Koren told KSNV they've got security video and good leads and he's confident the gunman will be caught.

KLAS says the shooting prompted hotel security and police to restrict access to the property.

Video from guests showed police entering the hotel and casino with shields.

Police didn't issue a photo of the suspect, but said at least one person who was in the room has ties to the area.

Koren said there was no threat to the public.

Security allowed guests back onto the property around 10:50 p.m.