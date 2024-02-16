Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips lays off large portion of presidential campaign staff

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Feb. 16, 2024 WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Feb. 16, 2024 01:00

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota confirmed Friday he is laying off a large number of his campaign staff amid his 2024 presidential run.

Phillips took to social media Friday evening to post a video announcing his reason for the layoffs, but did not indicate he is dropping out of the race.

"I found it almost impossible to raise enough to do this campaign the way I want," Phillips said. "And today, sadly, I had to announce layoffs to a lot of my staff members."

I love running for President, but today I had to make some tough decisions.



But with 75% of Americans saying Trump is too corrupt and Biden is too old, I’m not giving up!



If you’re ready for change, join me at https://t.co/L4Hf3zEZKv! pic.twitter.com/mQleNnh2vs — Dean Phillips (@deanbphillips) February 16, 2024

Phillips began his presidential campaign on Oct. 27, touting himself as a younger alternative to President Biden. He said he was running for "the exhausted majority" and cited issues such as the nation's debt, military spending and high taxes. He was easily defeated by Mr. Biden in the New Hampshire and South Carolina Democratic primaries, and was not on the ballot in Nevada, but Phillips says the journey has been "joyful" thus far.

Fellow longshot Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson suspended her campaign last week.

"I'm going to continue this journey as long as you want this journey continued," Phillips said, adding that he made a promise to his staff and supporters.

"I'm not giving up, I'm gonna continue. I'm on the ballot in 43 states. Our country is desperate for change," Phillips said. "If you still believe that we can do better please consider supporting in my campaign."