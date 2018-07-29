CBSN
CBS/AP July 29, 2018, 4:45 PM

Homeless man saved woman who jumped from Minneapolis bridge

This undated photo from the Minnesota Department of Transportation shows the Washington Avenue Bridge.

Minnesota Department of Transportation

MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities say a homeless man rescued a woman who had jumped from a bridge near downtown Minneapolis. The University of Minnesota police said the 35-year-old woman jumped from the Washington Avenue bridge around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. 

The Star Tribune reports that a homeless man camping under the bridge heard the woman fall and leaped into the water to rescue her. University police said the woman survived the plunge. 

She was taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation. Minneapolis firefighters who answered the call offered the man shelter for the night. But he declined the offer and returned to the camp.

The names of the woman and her rescuer were not released.

