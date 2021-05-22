2 killed and 8 wounded in "chaotic" shooting in downtown Minneapolis

A shooting in downtown Minneapolis left two people dead and either others wounded, police said early Saturday. The 10 people shot included five men and five women, the police department said in a series of tweets.

Two of the men died and another man was at a hospital in critical condition, police said. The other seven wounded people had injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Police spokesperson John Elder said in a statement that officers who were working in the area responded to sounds of gunfire and "encountered an exceptionally chaotic scene."

"Officers located several people laying on the ground with obvious wounds, likely from gunshots. Officers located an adult male deceased on the ground," the statement said. "As officers triaged patients, treating those most severely injured first, they located another adult male deceased with a gunshot wound. "

No arrests were immediately announced.

Elder said the gunfire apparently stemmed from two men in a crowd who got into an argument, pulled out guns and started shooting.

Order was "fully restored to the scene and surrounding areas" later Saturday morning, police said.