Motorcyclist ticketed for wearing panda suit on highway

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Police say they have "so many questions" in response to a unique traffic stop that was conducted in late August, which involved a motorcyclist traveling in a panda suit.

CBS Minnesota reports a concerned driver called 911 earlier in the summer to report the motorcyclist's vision appeared to be obstructed by a panda suit as they wove through traffic no-handed.

The biker exited the freeway before a trooper could locate him. But on Aug. 31, dispatchers found him on traffic cameras.

He was subsequently cited for reckless driving. The panda head was confiscated.

Authorities reminded riders to make sure they can see and can be seen by other vehicles.

"Halloween's not for more than a month. And even if Halloween was today, this would not be OK or legal, in case you were wondering," the state patrol said. "A panda head will not protect you in a crash like a DOT-approved helmet would."