Senate parliamentarian rules Democrats cannot include minimum wage hike in COVID-19 economic relief bill

The Senate parliamentarian ruled Thursday that Democrats can't include the $15 per hour minimum wage hike in the COVID-19 economic relief package, a source familiar told CBS News. It's a major setback for Democrats such as Senator Bernie Sanders, who had argued it could be included even in the reconciliation process.

But President Biden told "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell earlier this month that he didn't think the minimum wage hike would ultimately be included.

The hike is "not going to occur because of the rules of the United States Senate," Mr. Biden said.

"I put it in, but I don't think it's gonna survive," Mr. Biden added.

Instead, the president said he's prepared to work on a standalone $15 minimum wage proposal.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.