Mine washes up on Florida beach

/ CBS News

An unusual discovery in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea early Sunday morning, CBS Miami reports.

A deputy on patrol saw a military explosive device that had apparently washed up onshore, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies secured the area around the device and called in the sheriff's office bomb squad as well as the U.S. Air Force.

Crews were able to safely remove the mine from the beach.

There was no initial indication where it came from.

mine-being-removed-florida-beach-040421.jpg
Mine that washed up on Lauderdale-by-the-Sea beach in Florida is removed on April 4, 2021. CBS Miami

An investigation is underway.

