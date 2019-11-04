Suspect in custody after Hispanic man attacked with acid, questioned about citizenship

A Milwaukee father was doused with acid after an altercation with another man over a parking space. Mahud Villalaz suffered 2nd degree burns during the incident, which he believes was racially motivated. A 61-year-old man has been taken into custody.

Villalaz, who is Hispanic and U.S. citizen, says when an argument over a parking space escalated, the suspect asked him why he came to the U.S. illegally. Villalaz told the suspect he is a citizen. The suspect proceeded to throw what is believed to be battery acid at Villalaz.

"It started burning really bad, I started screaming for help to the restaurant," Villalaz said, according to CBS affiliate WDJT. The attack was caught on surveillance camera.

"I don't want this guy near my kids, my family or anything like that," the 42-year-old victim said.

Mahud Villalaz was left with 2nd degree burns to his face after he says a man doused him with acid in Milwaukee. WDJT

His family has released the following statement: "We wish to thank Chief Alfonso Morales and all the professionals at the Milwaukee Police Department for their efforts in bringing the attacker to justice. We also wish to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

The incident on Friday, November 1 shocked many local residents. "I hope they give him what he deserves, because that man did not deserve to have that thrown in his face," one neighbor, Connie Miller, told WDJT.

"[I've] been around here all my life," resident Oscar Huizar told the station. "Not much has happened like that so this was like a major thing."

"Everyday it's getting a little bit harder for a Hispanic male around here," Huizar added, saying he feels safer now that the suspect is in custody.

Little information has been released about the suspect and the charges he faces. CBS News has reached out to Milwaukee Police for more information.