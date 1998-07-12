Milton, Twins KO Indians

Milton (5-7) didn't allow a hit or baserunner until David Bell lofted a 1-2 pitch over the left-field wall for his seventh homer with two outs in the sixth.
By then, the Twins had built a 10-0 lead on 13 hits off Charles Nagy (7-6) and Jose Mesa.
Milton, a key figure in the offseason trade that sent second baseman Chuck Knoblauch to the New York Yankees, allowed three runs and four hits in 6 2-3 innings. The left-hander struck out four and walked none.
Ortiz gave Milton all the offense he needed with a solo homer, RBI single and two-run double for a career-high four RBIs.
Nagy yielded six runs and nine hits in 4 1-3 innings, his shortest outing in 19 starts this season.
Ortiz put Minnesota ahead 1-0 in the second with his sixth homer of the season and second in two days. It was the 26th yielded by Nagy, most in the majors.
Minnesota took a 5-0 lead with a four-run fourth off Nagy. Terry Steinbach had a two-run double and scored on a Otis Nixon's sacrifice fly. Denny Hocking singled and scored on Pat Meares' single.
Ortiz made it 6-0 with an RBI single in the fifth.
Consecutive two-run doubles by Marty Cordova and Ortiz off Mesa made it 10-0 in the sixth.
Orlando Merced's RBI double made it 11-1 in the sixth.
Manny Ramirez had an RBI double and scored on Mark Whiten's single in Cleveland's seventh.
In the ninth, Sandy Alomar hit a sacrifice fly and Travis Fryman added a two-run homer, his 17th, off Greg Swindell.
Notes:
