Milton, Twins KO Indians

Rookie Eric Milton took a perfect game into the sixth inning and David Ortiz drove in four runs Sunday as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Cleveland Indians 11-6.

Milton (5-7) didn't allow a hit or baserunner until David Bell lofted a 1-2 pitch over the left-field wall for his seventh homer with two outs in the sixth.

By then, the Twins had built a 10-0 lead on 13 hits off Charles Nagy (7-6) and Jose Mesa.

Milton, a key figure in the offseason trade that sent second baseman Chuck Knoblauch to the New York Yankees, allowed three runs and four hits in 6 2-3 innings. The left-hander struck out four and walked none.

Ortiz gave Milton all the offense he needed with a solo homer, RBI single and two-run double for a career-high four RBIs.

Nagy yielded six runs and nine hits in 4 1-3 innings, his shortest outing in 19 starts this season.

Ortiz put Minnesota ahead 1-0 in the second with his sixth homer of the season and second in two days. It was the 26th yielded by Nagy, most in the majors.

Minnesota took a 5-0 lead with a four-run fourth off Nagy. Terry Steinbach had a two-run double and scored on a Otis Nixon's sacrifice fly. Denny Hocking singled and scored on Pat Meares' single.

Ortiz made it 6-0 with an RBI single in the fifth.

Consecutive two-run doubles by Marty Cordova and Ortiz off Mesa made it 10-0 in the sixth.

Orlando Merced's RBI double made it 11-1 in the sixth.

Manny Ramirez had an RBI double and scored on Mark Whiten's single in Cleveland's seventh.

In the ninth, Sandy Alomar hit a sacrifice fly and Travis Fryman added a two-run homer, his 17th, off Greg Swindell.

Notes:

Neither team took batting practice. It was Family Day as all of the Indians' wives, sons and daughters took to the field for an hour-long "workout" and game.

Cleveland is 47-9 when scoring four or more runs and 5-28 when scoring three or fewer.

Fryman has homered in three consecutive games.

Opponents are hitting .177 (11-for-62) against Milton in the first inning.

Minnesota put right-handed pitcher Dan Naulty on the 15-day disabled list with a torn right groin, sustained in Saturday's game. Designated hitter Paul Molitor, on the DL since June 21 with a fractured rib, said he has been working out and "I feel good, I'm about ready to play."

The Twins had a season-high seven doubles.