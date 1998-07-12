CBSN
By CBSNews.com staff CBSNews.com staff CBS/AP July 12, 1998, 7:08 PM

Milton, Twins KO Indians

Rookie Eric Milton took a perfect game into the sixth inning and David Ortiz drove in four runs Sunday as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Cleveland Indians 11-6.

Milton (5-7) didn't allow a hit or baserunner until David Bell lofted a 1-2 pitch over the left-field wall for his seventh homer with two outs in the sixth.

By then, the Twins had built a 10-0 lead on 13 hits off Charles Nagy (7-6) and Jose Mesa.

Milton, a key figure in the offseason trade that sent second baseman Chuck Knoblauch to the New York Yankees, allowed three runs and four hits in 6 2-3 innings. The left-hander struck out four and walked none.

Ortiz gave Milton all the offense he needed with a solo homer, RBI single and two-run double for a career-high four RBIs.

Nagy yielded six runs and nine hits in 4 1-3 innings, his shortest outing in 19 starts this season.

Ortiz put Minnesota ahead 1-0 in the second with his sixth homer of the season and second in two days. It was the 26th yielded by Nagy, most in the majors.

Minnesota took a 5-0 lead with a four-run fourth off Nagy. Terry Steinbach had a two-run double and scored on a Otis Nixon's sacrifice fly. Denny Hocking singled and scored on Pat Meares' single.

Ortiz made it 6-0 with an RBI single in the fifth.

Consecutive two-run doubles by Marty Cordova and Ortiz off Mesa made it 10-0 in the sixth.

Orlando Merced's RBI double made it 11-1 in the sixth.

Manny Ramirez had an RBI double and scored on Mark Whiten's single in Cleveland's seventh.

In the ninth, Sandy Alomar hit a sacrifice fly and Travis Fryman added a two-run homer, his 17th, off Greg Swindell.

Notes:

  • Neither team took batting practice. It was Family Day as all of the Indians' wives, sons and daughters took to the field for an hour-long "workout" and game.
  • Cleveland is 47-9 when scoring four or more runs and 5-28 when scoring three or fewer.
  • Fryman has homered in three consecutive games.
  • Opponents are hitting .177 (11-for-62) against Milton in the first inning.
  • Minnesota put right-handed pitcher Dan Naulty on the 15-day disabled list with a torn right groin, sustained in Saturday's game. Designated hitter Paul Molitor, on the DL since June 21 with a fractured rib, said he has been working out and "I feel good, I'm about ready to play."
  • The Twins had a season-high seven doubles.
  • Hocking, a switch-hitter batting .180 (9-for-50) left-handed, hit right-handed all game. He had two hits, putting his right-handed average at .250 (12-for-48).

    ©1998 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

    • © 1998 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Featured

    Popular on CBS News

    Latest from CBS News

    Latest from CBS News