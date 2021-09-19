Military training jet crashes in Texas, injuring both pilots and damaging 3 homes

A military aircraft crashed into a residential area in Lake Worth, a neighborhood near Fort Worth, Texas. Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said officials received the call regarding the downed plane at just before 11 a.m. Sunday, CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reported.

"Initially units reported that one pilot had ejected and was caught in some power lines," said Manoushagian. "Another pilot had ejected and was found in the neighborhood."

Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur said two injured pilots were transported to the hospital.

One pilot was in critical condition and one was in serious condition, according to Matt Zavadsky with Medstar.

Zavadsky also said that one person who lived in the neighborhood was treated at the scene, but was not transported.

Debris is seen in the Lake Worth neighborhood in Texas. CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Arthur said three homes were damaged and that The Red Cross was on scene helping residents who were affected by the crash.

"This incident could have been much worse knowing that this plane went down in a residential area," said Arthur.

Arthur said they are working with all agencies and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) to make sure the scene is processed and documented.

One witness told CBS DFW that his vehicle was damaged by what appeared to be an ejected pilot seat. He said one of the pilots appeared to be engulfed in flames before hitting power lines.

Manoushagian said that Fort Worth Police and Fire, Tarrant County Constable's Office, Tarrant County Emergency Management all assisted Lake Worth in response to the crash.