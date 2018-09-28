F-35 military plane crashes in coastal South Carolina -- live updates

BEAUFORT, S.C. -- A military plane has crashed in coastal South Carolina, authorities said Friday. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said the crash was reported about 11:45 a.m. near the Grays Hill community.

The plane that crashed was an F-35, making this the first crash of the U.S. military's newest and most expensive aircraft, CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports. On Thursday, the Marines announced its first use in combat in Afghanistan.

The sheriff's office said in a tweet that the pilot ejected safely. It wasn't immediately clear if the pilot was injured.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area.

Military plane crash in Beaufort near Joe Allen Drive area. Appears to have crashed on a bluff/island owned by Clarendon Plantations. Not usually many people over there. Praying for the safety of all involved! pic.twitter.com/dM5a8v2lg1 — 𝑺𝒂𝒎 𝑹𝒊𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒅𝒔𝒐𝒏 (@SamRichardsonAM) September 28, 2018

The crash took place about 3 miles west of Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. A woman answering the phone at the station could not confirm a crash and said officials aren't releasing any information at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.