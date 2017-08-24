Military officers on Pence detail abroad reassigned for allegedly bringing women back to hotel

Military officers on Vice President Mike Pence's detail were reassigned for bringing women back to their hotel in Panama, sources confirmed to CBS News.

The incident involved noncommissioned officers of a military unit assigned to Pence's team. The soldiers stayed out past curfew and picked up women who are not suspected of being prostitutes, sources said. If confirmed, the women were not registered with the government, which would be a security violation.

NBC News first reported the incident.

It is unclear if Pence was in Panama or elsewhere at the time. Pence visited Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Panama earlier this month to meet with foreign leaders and tour the newly expanded Panama Canal.

CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett and CBS News national security correspondent David Martin contributed to this report.