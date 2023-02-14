Georgia police officer arrested in connection with death of 16-year-old girl

A Georgia police officer was arrested on felony charges Monday in connection with the disappearance and murder of 16-year-old Susana Morales, authorities said.

Miles Bryant, a 22-year-old Doraville, Georgia, police officer, was arrested on Feb. 13 on preliminary charges of falsely reporting a crime and concealing the death of another in connection with the death of Morales, according to CW69 in Atlanta. Doraville is an Atlanta suburb that neighbors Gwinnett County.

Morales has been missing since July 26, 2022. The Gwinnett County Police Department said that Morales had texted her mother at 9:40 p.m. that she was on her way home, but she never returned. Gwinnett police said in a press release that searches for the teen turned up no leads.

On Feb. 6th, shortly after 6:30 p.m., a passerby notified the Gwinnett police they saw what they believed to be human remains in the woods, police said. Detectives responded to the scene, and the police identified the found remains as those of Morales.

Police have not said how the investigation led them to Bryant. In a news release, police said they are still investigating the manner and cause of death of Morales.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the City of Doraville said they were notified by Gwinnett County Police Department that a former police officer was being served felony arrest warrants. Bryant was fired after the City of Doraville was told about the alleged charges, a city official said.

"The City of Doraville and its Police Department are fully cooperating with the Gwinnett Police Department in its investigation of Mr. Bryant," said officials in the statement reported CW69 in Atlanta.

Bryant is currently being held at the Gwinnett County Detention Center on a $1,300 dollar bond for the false reporting of a crime, according to Gwinnett County Sheriff's Department records. Bryant gave a Norcross, Georgia address as his residence, online records show.

A request for more information from the Gwinnett County Police Department on Bryant's arrest was not returned before publication.