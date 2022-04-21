Video appears to show Mike Tyson punching passenger on JetBlue plane

Former professional boxer Mike Tyson allegedly punched a fellow passenger on a JetBlue flight. Video taken on a cell phone and obtained by TMZ shows the former heavyweight champion throwing several punches aimed behind his seat.

When reached for comment, the San Francisco Police Department told CBS News that officers detained two people involved in a "physical altercation onboard an airplane" at the San Francisco International Airport Wednesday night. It said one person was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

"That subject provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation," SFPD added in the statement. "Both subjects were released under 849(b) of the California Penal Code pending further investigation."

SFPD did not name the two people allegedly involved in the altercation.

In a statement, representatives for Tyson said that the other passenger started the incident.

Mike Tyson is seen in attendance during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. Chris Unger

"Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat," Tyson's representatives said Thursday.

JetBlue did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.