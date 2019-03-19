Angels star Mike Trout reportedly finalizing richest contract in sports history: 12 years, $430 million

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout has reportedly agreed to the richest contract in sports history, and is close to finalizing a 12-year, $430 million deal with the team that drafted him. ESPN and USA Today Sports, citing sources familiar with the contract negotiations, reported the agreement on Tuesday.

Trout's reported contract would eclipse the record-setting deals signed earlier by two of baseballs other superstars: Giancarlo Stanton's 13-year, $325 million deal with the Miami Marlins signed in 2014 and Bryce Harper's 13-year, $330 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies that was signed earlier this month.

Mike Trout in a 2015 file photo. Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Trout's contract would also become the richest contract in sports history, overtaking boxer Canelo Álvarez, who signed an 11-fight $365 million deal with London-based video streaming service DAZN. Trout's contract would replace the final two years on the six-year $144.5 million contract he signed with the Angels in 2014.

Trout is a 27-year-old centerfielder who is a seven-time All Star. He won the 2012 American League Rookie of the Year, and the 2014 and 2016 American Leave MVP award. He finished as runner-up for American League MVP in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2018.