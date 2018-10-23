Mike Pompeo briefs reporters as questions over Khashoggi linger — live updates

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is briefing reporters Tuesday, after meeting with Saudi and Turkish officials in the wake of the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

He told reporters at the State Department that the U.S. will work to find out what happened to Khashoggi. The U.S., he said has identified some of the people "who we suspect to be responsible" for the Saudi columnist's death. Pompeo also said that the State Department is working with the Treasury Department on the applicability of global Magnitsky sanctions to the Saudis responsible. This will not be the last word on the matter, he promised, though he also acknowledged shared strategic interests with the Saudis.

The Trump administration has still taken a wait-and-see approach in determining what to do in light of the Khashoggi situation, even after the Saudis admitted that he died in their consulate, after first insisting that he walked out alive.

President Trump said Monday he isn't satisfied with what he's heard from the Saudis. He previously said he would consult with Congress before taking any action. But he has still expressed opposition to halting arms deals with the Saudis, arguing their investment in the economy is crucial for American jobs.

When Pompeo spoke to reporters upon returning from Saudi Arabia last week, he took only two questions and gave few details about his meetings there.