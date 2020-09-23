Live

Watch CBSN Live

Pence plane hits bird, returns to New Hampshire airport

/ AP

Vice President Mike Pence's airplane struck a bird Tuesday on takeoff in New Hampshire, causing the pilot to return to the airport out of caution, the White House said.

Pence was flying home to Washington from a campaign event at an airport hangar in nearby Gilford, New Hampshire.

Sparks appear near the engine of Air Force 2, which carried U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, as the plane strikes a bird during takeoff at Manchester, New Hampshire
Sparks appear near the engine of Air Force 2, which had Vice President Pence on board, as it struck a bird during takeoff from Manchester, New Hampshire, on September 22, 2020. MHT AVIATION via Reuters

When Air Force Two took off from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, it struck a bird. A senior administration official, who wasn't authorized to address the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the vice president and his entourage were in no danger.

Pence ended up flying home on a cargo aircraft that the Secret Service uses to transport his vehicles during his travel.

Pence-Plane
People inspect Vice President Pence's plane on September 22, 2020, after it returned to the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, N.H. after hitting a bird. Charles Krupa / AP

First published on September 23, 2020 / 5:17 AM

© 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue