"MyPillow guy" Mike Lindell says he'd welcome suit from voting machines maker Dominion

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell – an ardent supporter of President Trump – says he would "welcome" a threatened lawsuit from voting machines manufacturer Dominion. Lindell told CBS News a suit would enable him to show the world the recent presidential election was rigged.

However, the Justice Department found no evidence of widespread voter fraud and Trump Administration national security and election officials have called it the "most secure election in American history."

In a letter dated December 23, attorneys for Dominion asserted that Lindell has "participated in the vast and concerted misinformation campaign to slander Dominion." They demanded that Lindell stop "making defamatory claims against Dominion" and preserve all documents related to the his "smear campaign" against the company. "Litigation regarding these issues is imminent," the letter said.

Lindell told CBS News' Sara Cook late Monday, "I want them to sue me. Please. Because I have all the evidence, 100%. I want all the American people and the world to see the horrific things that these (Dominion voting) machines are capable of and what they did to our country and what -- they're allowing other countries to steal our election and just to hijack our election.

"I don't care if you're a Republican or a Democrat: All American people need to know the truth that this happened. So I'm welcoming Dominion because it will be found out. They're just doing this now to try and scare me."

"We have 100% proof that China and these other countries did it," Lindell continued. " … So I welcome Dominion to come after me because I guess the word would come out a lot sooner than waiting for the Supreme Court to open this thing up."

My Pillow CEO Michael Lindell is seen outside the door of the West Wing at the White House on January 15, 2021. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Lindell also addressed his widely publicized White House visit Friday. At one point, he was photographed waiting outside holding documents mentioning the possible imposition by a president of martial law.

Lindell told CBS News a lawyer he wouldn't name gave him the document to share with Mr. Trump, but that he "didn't even read the sheet" before presenting it to the president.

He claimed he also had a document proving there was foreign election interference and voter fraud in the presidential election. In a recent tweet, Lindell claimed that document showed Mr. Biden actually lost the election by 11 million votes.

Lindell said Mr. Trump glanced at the documents, then gave them back to Lindell and directed him to the White House Counsel's office. Lindell wound up leaving the White House with the papers after discussing them with other administration officials, who were dismissive. He said he only saw the president for five minutes.

Lindell said he hasn't spoken with Mr. Trump or anyone else in the White House about pardons, but that he's been approached by "probably five different people" asking for his help in obtaining pardons. Lindell wouldn't say who approached him, but said he refused them and directed them to the "Pardon Office."

Separately, CBS Minnesota reports that Lindell said Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl's are among retailers that will stop selling his products due to his continued stand on the election.

Lindell, whose company is based in Chaska, Minnesota, made the announcement while speaking Saturday with conservative commentator Brian Glenn on the Right Side Broadcasting Network.

"I just got off the phone with Bed Bath & Beyond. They're dropping My Pillow. Just got off the phone not five minutes ago. Kohl's, all these different places," Lindell said. "These [companies], they're scared, like a Bed Bath & Beyond, they're scared. They were good partners. In fact, I told them, 'You guys come back anytime you want.'"

