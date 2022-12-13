Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

Mike Leach, the head football coach at Mississippi State University, has died, the school announced in a statement. He was 61.

Leach died on Monday, Dec. 12, following his hospitalization over the weekend for health complications associated with a heart condition, according to the university.

Head coach Mike Leach looks on from the sidelines during the first quarter of the of the Washington State Cougars' game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium on November 8, 2014 in Corvallis, Oregon. Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images

