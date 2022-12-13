Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Mike Leach, the head football coach at Mississippi State University, has died, the school announced in a statement. He was 61.
Leach died on Monday, Dec. 12, following his hospitalization over the weekend for health complications associated with a heart condition, according to the university.
This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.
