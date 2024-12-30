Trump endorses Mike Johnson for speaker, boosting candidacy days before election

Washington — President-elect Donald Trump endorsed House Speaker Mike Johnson's bid to remain speaker, days before the House will return and vote for a new leader.

The House is set to vote on a speaker when the new Congress convenes on Friday, with the lower chamber unable begin the business of a new legislative session without a speaker in place.

"The American people need IMMEDIATE relief from all of the destructive policies of the last Administration," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Monday morning. "Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man. He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN. Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA!!!"

Johnson's speakership appeared in jeopardy after some Republicans expressed frustration with his decision to reach a government funding agreement with overwhelming Democratic support to keep the government open ahead of the Christmas holiday. The continuing resolution did not include an extension or elimination of the debt ceiling, a demand that Trump made earlier in negotiations.

The GOP will only have a slim majority in the 119th Congress, making electing a speaker difficult without near total unity. The majority is set to become even smaller as several Republican members of Congress are set to be nominated for positions in the Trump administration.

Johnson has been the speaker since October 2023, after a handful of House Republicans revolted against former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, placing the lower chamber in chaos.

McCarthy's own bid to become speaker in 2023 with a slim majority was drawn out over several days and took 15 ballots — more rounds of voting than any other time since before the Civil War.