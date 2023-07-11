Family, friends mourn the death of pro surfer Mikala Jones: "Legend"

Professional surfer Mikala Jones died Sunday after a surfing accident in Indonesia, his father told The Associated Press. Friends, family and members of the surfing community took to social media to mourn the loss of Jones, who was known for shooting stunning photos and videos from inside barreling waves.

Daughter Isabella "Bella" Jones posted a touching tribute to her father on Instagram, saying "he was doing what he loved the most" before he died.

"I love you so much dad and i wish i could give you one last hug," she wrote. "This is too soon."

The post accompanied a carousel of images of Isabella and her father throughout the years: on a surfboard or just on the water.

"Thank you for teaching me so many life lessons, and always being there for me," she wrote.

Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., in 2019. Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died at the age of 44 after a surfing accident in Indonesia. (Dr. John Jones via AP) Dr. John Jones / AP

In a separate Instagram post, she promised she would carry on his legacy: "Thank you for taking me out to your spots and teaching me your ways."

Jones, 44, had gone out into the ocean Sunday morning during a trip to the Mentawai Islands off the western coast of Sumatra when his surfboard fin cut his femoral artery, said his father, dentist Dr. John Jones. The femoral artery is a large blood vessel in the thigh that delivers blood to lower limbs.

Born in Kailua, Hawaii, Mikala Jones started surfing at about seven or eight years old and began competing in the 12-and-under "menehune" age group a few years later. He won two national championships as an amateur.

Later, he took on sponsors and traveled to surf spots in Tahiti, Fiji, South Africa and the Galapagos Islands.

In the 1990s, Jones began experimenting with taking photos of himself on the the water. Jones attached a camera to fabric fastener on his board and then held the camera under his chin while paddling out to waves lying on his stomach. He'd grab the camera after popping up and hold it behind himself to take pictures. After he started using a GoPro to take images, the company began sponsoring him.

"He was a humble artist. His pictures were incredible," his father said in a phone interview with the AP.

Stunning selfies of waves curling around Jones while he crouched on his board were frequently posted on his Instagram. The final photo —posted on May 28— began to gather comments from fellow surfers after the news broke that Jones had died.

Surf world champion Kelly Slater commented "Legend" with a broken heart emoji. Paul Fisher commented "RIP MY BROTHER." Surf photographer Zak Noyle commented, "Love you MJ."

Artist Robbie Crawford posted a clip of Jones on his own Instagram account and Jones' daughter commented with heart emojis.

"I always wanted you to know how special of an artist you are," Crawford wrote. "You would humbly say you just like nature and surfing but you were the greatest surf artist to me."

Jones is survived by his wife, Emma Brereton, and daughters Bella and Violet, who split their time between homes in Bali, Indonesia, and Hawaii. In addition to his father, Jones is survived by an older sister and two younger brothers. His mother, Violet Jones-Medusky, died in 2011.