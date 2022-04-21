2 of 3 USS George Washington sailors who died within one week died by suicide

Two of the three Navy sailors who died within one week of each other while assigned to the same ship died by suicide, the U.S. Navy confirmed Wednesday. The cause of death of the third sailor, who was found unresponsive aboard the USS George Washington, remains under investigation.

Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mikail Sharp and Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha Huffman were found dead on April 9 and 10 at separate sights away from the aircraft carrier.

The third sailor was found unresponsive aboard the ship on April 15. They were treated by the medical team on board before being transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia, where they died. The Navy has not released the identity of that sailor.

The USS George Washington since 2017 has been docked at Newport News Shipbuilding for a major overhaul. It is operating with a diminished crew of about 2,500.

U.S. aircraft carrier USS George Washington is seen during its mission in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on February 5, 2017. USS George H.W. Bush / Handout via Getty

Service members and veterans who are in crisis or having thoughts of suicide and those who know a service member or veteran in crisis can call the Military Crisis Line/Veterans Crisis Line for confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1 or text 838255 or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.



David Martin and Eleanor Watson contributed reporting.