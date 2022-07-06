35 of 53 Texas migrant tractor-trailer victims have been identified, including a 13-year-old

More than half of the 53 migrants found dead or dying in a tractor-trailer in Texas last week have been identified, the youngest among them 13 years old, officials said Tuesday.

The medical examiner's office is still awaiting confirmation on the identifications of 18 victims more than a week after the nation's deadliest smuggling attempt, according to officials in Bexar County, where the trailer was found abandoned on a backroad on the edge of San Antonio.

The wait for confirmation has been agonizing for families from Mexico to Honduras. Now they hope for what before would have been dreaded — capture by the Border Patrol, even hospitalization — anything but the solemn finality that has been trickling out family by family across the region.

The victims identified so far were between the ages of 13 and 55. One survivor of the journey, a 20-year-old from Guatemala, told The Associated Press that smugglers had covered the trailer's floor with what she believes was powdered chicken bouillon, apparently to throw off any dogs at checkpoints.

The tedious process of identification continues, but some families have already confirmed their losses. In Honduras, family members identified two of the victims as 23-year-old Alejandro Miguel Andino Caballero, 23, and his wife, 24-year-old Margie Tamara Paz Grajeda. In Guatemala, relatives confirmed that two teen cousins, Pascual Melvin Guachiac and Juan Wilmer Tulul Tepaz, had also died.

A woman holds photos of 13-year-old Pascual Melvin Guachiac and 14-year-old Juan Wilmer Tulul Tepaz, cousins who died along with other migrants in San Antonio, Texas, at the small village of Tzucubal, in Nahuala, Guatemala June 29, 2022. SANDRA SEBASTIAN / REUTERS

The truck was carrying 73 people in all when it was found June 27. Federal prosecutors say four people have been arrested in connection with the discovery of the truck, including the driver.

Two men charged in the incident could face the death penalty, the Justice Department said last week.

Texas native Homero Zamorano, the alleged truck driver, was arrested on criminal charges connected to his alleged involvement in the deadly smuggling campaign. If convicted, the 45-year-old Pasadena resident faces up to life in prison, or the possibility of the death penalty, according to the Justice Department.

Christian Martinez, 28, was also charged after federal law enforcement officials executed a search warrant on a cell phone belonging to Zamorano. Investigators found communications between him and Martinez in which they discussed the smuggling attempt, according to the DOJ.

Craig Larrabee, a Homeland Security Investigations special agent in charge of investigating the incident, called it "eye-opening" and "horrific" in an interview.

"This is the highest casualty event related to human smuggling in U.S. history," he told CBS News.

Larrabee said his agency has recorded an increase in transnational smuggling networks using tractor-trailers to transport large groups of migrants who entered the country unlawfully.

"You have organizations that simply do not care about the safety of the individuals they're transporting," he added. "It's a commodity."