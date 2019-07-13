Democrats push back on Pence's description of border facility

Several Democrats traveled to Texas on Saturday and toured the same facility that Vice President Mike Pence visited the day prior. Massachusetts Democrat Jim McGovern tweeted out a video of a group of migrants crowded behind a glass panel at the McAllen, Texas border patrol station.

We have been able to confirm what other Members of Congress have heard & seen: -no showers for over 40 days.

-lights are kept on all night & people are sleeping on concrete floors.

-some are complaining they have gone hungry. pic.twitter.com/ob6kiwrCoQ — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) July 13, 2019

He was one of several House lawmakers who documented the visit showing detainees cramped on concrete floors and in caged holding cells.

"The cruelty of people sleeping on the floor, being kept in such conditions for 60 days, it's just beyond comprehension," said Rep. Nydia Velazquez of New York.

Pence toured the same facility Friday. He pushed back against Democrats' claims of a "manufactured crisis" and defended border agents.

"This is tough stuff, Pence said. "And when we have overflow, as we do in an overwhelmed system, the need for those temporary facilities is evident."

But the images stood in stark contrast to a center for migrant families that the vice president visited earlier in the day where he said they were being properly cared for.

"One of the mothers just told me when I ask her how are you being treated here, she said 'very good.' That's what the American people expect," Pence said.

The Vice President says it's up to Congress to act. Lawmakers have already approved a $4.6 billion package for emergency border funding and Democrats say they're working on new legislation.

President Trump said he may visit a detention facility in the future.