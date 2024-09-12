Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Microsoft 365 outage shuts down systems for thousands of users

By Megan Cerullo

Edited By Anne Marie Lee

/ CBS News

Microsoft holding cybersecurity summit
Microsoft holding cybersecurity summit in wake of CrowdStrike outage 02:49

Microsoft services were unavailable for some users Thursday, with customers reporting issues accessing software tools to website functionality tracker Downdetector. 

"Downdetector users are reporting possible issues with Microsoft Services when connecting through AT&T Fiber in the US East region," read a banner on the top of the site.

The reports relate to issues with Microsoft 365, which encompasses a suite of business tools. Reports of issues started to spike just before 8:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday. By 9:00 a.m., there'd been more than 24,000 outages reported, according to Downdetector. 

Downdetector only reports incidents for which there is a high volume of complaints compared with a typical day. 

"We're investigating an issue where users may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services," the company said in a post on X.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to CBS MoneyWatch's request for comment. 

— This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Megan Cerullo

Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.