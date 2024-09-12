Microsoft 365 outage shuts down systems for thousands of users

Microsoft holding cybersecurity summit in wake of CrowdStrike outage

Microsoft services were unavailable for some users Thursday, with customers reporting issues accessing software tools to website functionality tracker Downdetector.

"Downdetector users are reporting possible issues with Microsoft Services when connecting through AT&T Fiber in the US East region," read a banner on the top of the site.

The reports relate to issues with Microsoft 365, which encompasses a suite of business tools. Reports of issues started to spike just before 8:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday. By 9:00 a.m., there'd been more than 24,000 outages reported, according to Downdetector.

Downdetector only reports incidents for which there is a high volume of complaints compared with a typical day.

"We're investigating an issue where users may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services," the company said in a post on X.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to CBS MoneyWatch's request for comment.

