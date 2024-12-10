Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Microsoft 365 suffers outage Tuesday morning

By Megan Cerullo

Edited By Anne Marie Lee

/ CBS News

Microsoft 365 users groused over an outage Tuesday that left them unable to use a number of applications. 

According to Downdetector, user complaints began spiking early Tuesday morning. Most users reported issues with the email application Outlook, according to the website status tracker. Users also reported having issues with Microsoft 365's website and Onedrive, its cloud storage solution.

Microsoft acknowledged the outage and said it was working to identify the "root cause."

The company encouraged customers to try to access their Microsoft 365 apps and documents through desktop applications. 

The outage comes on the heels of another disruption to Microsoft 365 tools last month

Microsoft did not immediately respond to CBS MoneyWatch's request for comment.

Megan Cerullo

Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.