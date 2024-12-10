Microsoft 365 suffers outage Tuesday morning

Microsoft 365 users groused over an outage Tuesday that left them unable to use a number of applications.

According to Downdetector, user complaints began spiking early Tuesday morning. Most users reported issues with the email application Outlook, according to the website status tracker. Users also reported having issues with Microsoft 365's website and Onedrive, its cloud storage solution.

Microsoft acknowledged the outage and said it was working to identify the "root cause."

The company encouraged customers to try to access their Microsoft 365 apps and documents through desktop applications.

The outage comes on the heels of another disruption to Microsoft 365 tools last month.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to CBS MoneyWatch's request for comment.