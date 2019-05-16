Mick Jagger posts dancing video weeks after reported heart surgery, and fans can't believe it

Mick Jagger appears to be recovering well after reportedly undergoing heart valve surgery last month. The legendary "Rolling Stones" frontman posted video of him dancing energetically Wednesday –– much to the delight of adoring fans and fellow musicians.

The 75-year-old Jagger shared a 22-second video of his workout on Twitter and it shows him moving fluidly to The Wombats' song "Techno Fan." He didn't include any text in the tweet, but the footage speaks for itself -- surgery wasn't going to hold him back from performing on stage.

His recovery also appears to be going on schedule. Jagger was supposed to return with the band over the summer and a tweet on Thursday with 17 tour dates backs that timeline up. His first concert since surgery for the band's "No Filter" tour is scheduled for June 21 in Chicago.

Looking forward to seeing you there! pic.twitter.com/Z6Vf8O0M6G — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 16, 2019

Fans of Jagger were in awe of the iconic singer and songwriter, including some big names.

Maroon Five commented on the video, saying "#MovesLike..." -- in reference to their "Moves Like Jagger" song dedicated to the Rolling Stones star's distinctive dancing moves. Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds tweeted: "nobody more badass and timeless. period."

Others pointed out how it was possible Jagger was moving so actively at his age.

"He's 75 years old, what is this devilry?" one Twitter user wrote.

Another user said, "Breaking: Mick Jagger is actually Benjamin Button."

The Rolling Stones announced on March 30 that the band was postponing their tour over health reasons involving Jagger. He reportedly had successful surgery less than a week later. Drudge Report first reported Jagger was going to have heart valve surgery and that the procedure was happening in New York. The normal recovery time after heart valve surgery is typically four to eight weeks, according to the American Heart Association.