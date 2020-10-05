Mick Fleetwood recreates viral TikTok video of man skateboarding and singing to "Dreams"

Mick Fleetwood, co-founder of the legendary band Fleetwood Mac, posted a video of himself drinking cranberry juice and riding a skateboard, recreating a popular TikTok video that features his band's classic song "Dreams." The music icon's video has been viewed more than 3 million times as of Monday morning.

Fleetwood, 73, joined TikTok on Sunday and shared the video with his new followers, many of whom likely weren't born when the hit song originally came out in 1977. In the clip, Fleetwood rides along to "Dreams" as he sips on an Ocean Spray brand Cran-Rasberry juice. Just like in the original viral video, Fleetwood lip-syncs to the lyrics where Stevie Nicks sings, "It's only right that you should play the way you feel it."

Nick Apodaca, 37, achieved viral fame after recording himself skateboarding and swigging on the juice. That video posted on September 25 received more than 22 million views and helped push "Dreams" back into the music charts.

Fleetwood paid homage to Apodaca, who goes by 420doggface208 on TikTok and began the trend last month.

"@420doggface208 had it right," Fleetwood wrote in his video caption. "Dreams and Cranberry just hits different."

For the week of September 25 to October 1, "Dreams" jumped into the Rolling Stone's popular songs of the week list at No. 28. According to the chart, listeners are mostly coming from Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose.

The video also introduced the song to new listeners. New fans were tagging and discovering "Dreams" at a record pace on Shazam, an app owned by Apple that allows users to find songs. For September 26-28, Shazams for the song were 1,137% higher than the prior week.

Last week, the band tweeted that they loved Apodaca's video. Now, Fleetwood wants to collaborate with him after Apodaca called the video "dope" and told him to "stay steady vibin'."

"Maybe when all this Covid business is over we create one together !!" Fleetwood replied Sunday.

Besides becoming a viral star, Apodaca also received $10,000 in donations, according to TMZ. The Idaho native told the outlet the he was living in an RV without running water and the reason he was traveling on skateboard was because his car needed an upgrade. He said he's giving $5,000 to his mother and bought clothes for his daughter.