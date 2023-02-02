Teen arrested after authorities find him with missing Michigan rapper's vehicle

A 15-year-old was arrested on Jan. 28 driving a vehicle associated with one of three missing rappers last seen last month in Detroit, authorities say.

The juvenile was in possession of Armani Kelly's vehicle, according to CBS Detroit. Kelly and two others — Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker — went missing on the night of Jan. 21. The three men were supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit, but the show was canceled.

"I can tell you that there was a juvenile that was arrested, not in connection with the missing people, but in connection with a vehicle associated with one of the missing people," Dawn Fraylick, communications director for the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, told CBS News.

Warren police discovered the vehicle and arrested the juvenile on Jan. 28. The juvenile was arraigned, but his name is not being released because he is a minor. The juvenile is being charged with possessing a stolen vehicle and burglary tools, prosecutors say.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Detroit Police Chief James White said all three of the men's cell phones were turned off around the same time the night they went missing.

Kelly was last seen leaving Oscoda —about three hours north of Detroit— on Jan. 21 around 11 a.m. to head to Lounge 31. In the days after he disappeared, Kelly's mother, Lorrie Kemp, tracked his vehicle through Onstar and found it at three locations in Warren —about half an hour north of Detroit— according to CBS Detroit. A missing persons report was filed by Kelly's family.

"According to the report filed by family, it is unusual for him to be out of contact, and for him to allow his phone's battery to discharge," Sgt. Curtis Hall of the Oscoda Township Police Department told CBS News.