Michigan family of 4 missing after father exhibited "some signs of paranoia," police chief says

A family of four went missing a day after the father called police claiming to have information about the Sept. 11 attacks and "exhibiting some signs of paranoia," Fremont Police Chief Tim Rodwell said. Officials in the Michigan town, as well as state police, are searching for answers.

Anthony Cirigliano, 51, along with his wife, Suzette, 51, and sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, have been missing since Sunday morning. Authorities learned of their disappearance after Suzette's mother, who suffers from dementia and lives with the family, was found wandering around the neighborhood Monday night, Rodwell said during a news briefing on Thursday. Concerned neighbors called the police.

Officers had been at the Cirigliano home the previous day. At around 12 a.m. on Sunday, Anthony called police with "issues or information he had regarding the Sept. 11 attacks," Rodwell said. The officers stayed at their home for about an hour, talking to Anthony and Suzette, making sure everyone was safe, "and trying to make sure that mental illness wasn't putting anyone in jeopardy — because honestly, that's a very abnormal thing to say and make a police report of," according to the police chief.

The Cirigliano Family is very concerned about their missing family members Anthony, Suzette, Brandon and Noah. They... Posted by Fremont Police on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

"Tony was asking for the FBI to arrive and the CIA to arrive and wanted firetrucks to be at his house, and things of that nature. It was really just — it's not normal behavior, or normal interactions we have with the community," he said Thursday. "And that's what's leading me to say Tony was exhibiting some signs of paranoia."

Prior to leaving, officers encouraged the couple to call if they had any other concerns.

More than 24 hours later, authorities learned that the family was missing. Rodwell said that none of them have a criminal history, and people who know the family say this behavior is very unlike them.

"Everybody is shocked," the police chief said.

There are no signs of foul play, violence or a struggle in the Ciriglianos' house, Rodwell said.

All of the family members' phones are turned off, and they left their pets behind, in addition to the Suzette's mom, Michigan State Police said in a press release.

Authorities do not have any indication of where the family may be, Rodwell said. They are believed to be driving a 2005 silver Toyota Sienna minivan with Michigan license plate DJL1982, according to state police.

Rodwell added that he is confident the family will be found safe and alive, but he encouraged anyone with information to reach out to police, noting that people can submit anonymous tips as well.

The investigation is ongoing.