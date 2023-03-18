Michigan authorities urge public to help solve killings of 3 men whose bodies were found near Detroit: "This was a gang violence incident"

The killings of three Michigan men whose bodies were found in an abandoned apartment complex near Detroit after authorities initially said their music performance was canceled were not random and had nothing to do with music, Michigan State Police announced on Friday.

MSP used Twitter to update the public about the case regarding Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker, acknowledging that there are social media rumors about the investigation and that some parts were to be kept private.

"There is no one in custody for his homicide. This homicide was not random and had nothing to do with music or a performance," the tweets read.

MSP added, "This was a gang violence incident. There are other people that know the details and we need them to come forward."

It was initially reported that the trio were supposed to perform in January at Lounge 31 in Detroit, but their show was canceled due to equipment problems, according to police, and they never arrived. A teen was later arrested after their disappearance, driving a vehicle associated with one of them.

In February, their bodies were found in a building on the corner of McNichols and Log Cabin in Highland Park, a city about 10 minutes from Detroit. The cause of death and motive have not been released.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.