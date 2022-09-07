Michigan judge strikes down state's 1931 pre-Roe abortion ban

Washington — A Michigan judge on Wednesday invalidated the state's 90-year-old ban on abortions that remained on the books but had not been enforced since the Supreme Court's 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, delivering abortion rights supporters in Michigan a victory as they pursue a multi-pronged effort to protect abortion access in the state.

The 1931 law, which makes performing an abortion a felony in most instances, lay dormant for nearly 50 years following the high court's landmark ruling in Roe. But abortion providers in Michigan went to state court in April to block the measure's enforcement and challenge its legality under the state's constitution in anticipation of a decision from the Supreme Court reversing Roe. The high court rolled back the constitutional right to an abortion in June, leaving abortion policy up to the states.

In a 39-page decision, Judge Elizabeth Gleicher ruled Michigan's pre-Roe law violates the state constitution. She also permanently blocked Michigan's attorney general, Dana Nessel, from enforcing the law, though Nessel, who supports abortion rights, had said she would not prosecute women seeking abortions or their doctors if Roe were overturned.

"Manifestly, criminalizing abortion will eliminate access to a mainstay healthcare service," she wrote. "For 50 years, Michiganders have freely exercised the right to safely control their health and their reproductive destinies by deciding when and whether to carry a pregnancy to term. Eliminating abortion access will force pregnant women to forgo control of the integrity of their own bodies, regardless of the effect on their health and lives."

Pro-choice supporters gather outside the Michigan State Capitol during a "Restore Roe" rally in Lansing on Sept. 7, 2022. JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

The lawsuit brought by Planned Parenthood of Michigan and Dr. Sarah Wallett, an abortion provider in the state, was filed in the Michigan Court of Claims before the Supreme Court's blockbuster decision, which involved a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The group argued Michigan's pre-Roe ban is unconstitutionally vague and violates the state's constitution.

Enforcement of Michigan's 1931 law was put on hold in May ahead of the Supreme Court's ruling reversing Roe. The GOP-controlled Michigan House and Senate, which both intervened as defendants in the suit, could appeal Gleicher's ruling.

Michigan was one of nine states with laws banning abortion that predated the Roe decision and were never repealed. But abortion rights supporters in the state pursued multiple avenues to protect abortion access, including through the court battle mounted by Planned Parenthood and a separate legal challenge brought by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Abortion rights groups are also working to put on the ballot in November a measure to enshrine the right to an abortion into the Michigan Constitution. The Michigan Board of Canvassers rejected the initiative last week, but the Reproductive Freedom for All Campaign asked the Michigan Supreme Court to intervene.