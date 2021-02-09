Michelle Obama returns to Netflix with new children's cooking show

Former first lady Michelle Obama is returning to Netflix, this time to debut a new children's food show with a pair of puppets. She says she hopes it will "bring a bit of light and laughter to homes around the world."

On Tuesday, she announced that she's teaming up with the streaming giant for the new series called "Waffles + Mochi." The show starts streaming on March 16 and will be "all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it," Mrs. Obama shared in an Instagram post. She will be both a star and an executive producer of the series.

The show centers on two puppet friends, Waffles and Mochi, who dream of becoming chefs and travel across the world looking for ingredients and making dishes "alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities," according to a press release from the show.

"They come from the land of frozen foods and with the help of friendly new faces like the supermarket owner, Mrs. Obama, Waffles and Mochi blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms and homes all over the world," Netflix said. "Whether they're picking potatoes in the Andes of Peru, sampling spices in Italy, or making Miso in Japan, these curious explorers uncover the wonder of food and discover every meal is a chance to make new friends."

While the show is aimed at children, she says parents will enjoy it too — and will get some helpful cooking tips at the same time.

"In many ways, this show is an extension of my work to support children's health as first lady — and to be quite honest, I wish a program like this had been around when my girls were young," she wrote.

Whether they’re picking potatoes in the Andes of Peru, sampling spices in Italy, or making Miso in Japan, these curious explorers uncover the wonder of food and discover every meal is a chance to make new friends. pic.twitter.com/mSFh0nrkCs — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) February 9, 2021

The theme of the show closely aligns with the work she did as first lady, focused on improving the diets of millions of children by updating federal nutrition standards and bringing healthier meals to schools. She planted a vegetable garden on the South Lawn of the White House to educate kids about healthful, locally grown fruit and vegetables at time when obesity had become a national concern.

This was one of her first big projects and the foundation for her signature initiative, "Let's Move," which emphasized the importance of good eating habits and exercise.

"Waffles + Mochi" is collaborating with the Partnership for a Healthier America, a nonprofit where Mrs. Obama serves as the honorary chair. The organization works to expand access to affordable, fresh, nutritious foods in underserved communities.

"Waffles + Mochi" is the latest release from the Obamas' production company, Higher Ground Productions, as part of its partnership with Netflix that started in 2018. It previously launched several documentaries, including "American Factory" and "Crip Camp." Last year, Mrs. Obama's "Becoming" premiered on the platform.

Higher Ground recently announced a slate of other upcoming projects, including four films and two new series.