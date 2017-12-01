Michael Flynn to plead guilty to lying to FBI

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will plead guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI. He'll appear at a federal courthouse in Washington Friday morning before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras for a plea hearing.

A document filed with the court by the special counsel says that Flynn "did willfully and knowingly make materially fase, fictictious and fraudulent statements and representations" to the FBI regarding his interaction with then-Russian Envoy Sergey Kislyak.

Flynn's legal team recently stopped cooperating with the White House, which appeared to be a sign of an impending plea deal. Previously, Flynn's lawyers had openly shared information about Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation with President Trump's legal team.

CBS News' Paula Reid points out that there were at least three charges Flynn could have faced, the most serious of which was a Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) violation -- a failure to register as a foreign agent to disclose work for a foreign government. While he was a top adviser for the Trump campaign, Flynn lobbied for a Dutch company owned by a Turkish businessman, work that he acknowledged could help the Turkish government. He made this FARA disclosure in March, months after he'd been pushed out of the White House.

This is a developing story.

CBS News' Paula Reid and Jeff Pegues contributed to this report.