Federal appeals court orders judge to drop charges against Michael Flynn

Washington — A federal appeals court has ordered a district judge to grant the Justice Department's request to drop the criminal case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, bringing the extraordinary legal battle over the department's handling of the case closer to an end.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit granted Flynn's motion to force U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan to drop the case in an order on Wednesday.

The Justice Department moved to dismiss the case against Flynn in May, asking Sullivan to drop the charges despite Flynn's guilty plea. Sullivan declined to immediately rule on the motion, and instead appointed a retired judge as a "friend of the court" to argue against the department. Flynn appealed to the circuit court to force Sullivan to accept the motion and drop the charges.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Although Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators, the Justice Department said in its motion to dismiss the charges that the government "concluded that the interview of Mr. Flynn was untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI's counterintelligence investigation" and that "it is not persuaded that the January 24, 2017 interview was conducted with a legitimate investigative basis."

"People sometimes plead to things that turn out not to be crimes," Attorney General William Barr said in an interview with CBS News' Catherine Herridge last month. "And the Department of Justice is not persuaded that this was material to any legitimate counterintelligence investigation. So it was not a crime."

This is a developing story and will be updated.