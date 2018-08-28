Michael Cohen's attorney, Lanny Davis, backtracks on claim regarding Trump Tower meeting

The lawyer for Michael Cohen who was an anonymous source for media stories reporting a claim about President Trump has come forward to say he can't confirm the claim's accuracy.

Lanny Davis, the face of Cohen's legal defense, told CBS News in July that his client was willing to testify that then-candidate Trump knew in advance of a meeting at Trump Tower between campaign officials and Russians with ties to the Kremlin.

Davis issued a statement to CBS News on Tuesday revising his initial comments. "When I spoke to you I should have been more clear and this was my mistake that I couldn't confirm I had full confidence in about what I thought I knew about details. At the time you and I talked, I should have been more clear to you and that is my mistake, I wasn't 100% confident. I didn't make that clear to you and I made that mistake with you and other reporters. I am taking responsibility, it is my fault, not blaming anyone else."

CBS News has updated its original report.

Davis was also a source for other news outlets, including CNN, which was first to report the claim and cited multiple sources. On Tuesday, CNN said it stands by its story.

Mr. Trump has denied knowledge of the meeting.