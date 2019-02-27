Analysis: Cohen testimony gives lawmakers a "roadmap" to investigate Trump

During explosive testimony Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee, President Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen called Mr. Trump "racist" and a "con man." Cohen also accused the president of committing several crimes.

Cohen implied the president may have lied to the special counsel, saying Mr. Trump knew emails had been stolen from Hillary Clinton's campaign before they were released by WikiLeaks. But CBS News' Paula Reid explained that the biggest legal threat to the president may be ongoing investigations by federal prosecutors in New York.

"Cohen testified he couldn't even reveal the details of his last conversation with the president because it's the subject of an ongoing investigation," Reid said.

When asked if there are any other illegal acts or wrongdoings federal prosecutors are investigating, Cohen answered yes.

Republicans questioned why Cohen should be trusted since he is already heading to federal prison for lying to Congress. But Reid said Cohen gave lawmakers a "roadmap" of where to go next.

"He gave them the names of specific people who would have knowledge of some of this alleged criminal conduct, he also brought with him documents and suggested where to get more. Most importantly, he has alleged the president underestimated his net worth so as not to pay his fair share of taxes, giving Democrats a way to pursue the president's elusive tax returns," Reid said.