Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization over legal fees

Former longtime Trump attorney Michael Cohen has filed a lawsuit against the Trump Organization in state court in Manhattan, claiming they owe him legal fees. Cohen claims the Trump Organization owes him roughly $1.9 million.

Cohen claims the president's company failed to pay him for work he did in testifying before congressional hearings and before special counsel Robert Mueller. Cohen has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress in part of that testimony.

"The Trump Organization's failure, without any reasonable basis, to pay Mr. Cohen's attorneys' fees and costs and other amounts incurred by Mr. Cohen in service to and at the behest of the organization and its principals, directors and officers, constitutes a breach of the Trump Organization's indemnification obligations..." the lawsuit reads.

The suit comes a week after Cohen spoke out against his former client, President Trump, on Capitol Hill, claiming Mr. Trump violated federal law while in office. Cohen also claimed federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York are investigating further wrongdoing related to the president.

"Is there any other wrongdoing or illegal act that you are aware of regarding Donald Trump that we haven't yet discussed today?" Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat from Illinois asked during the testimony.

"Yes," Cohen responded. "And again, those are part of the investigation that's currently being looked at by the Southern District of New York."

