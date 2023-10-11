Celebrity chef Michael Chiarello dead at age 61 after mystery allergic reaction

Michael Chiarello's advice to aspiring chefs: "You have to love it"

Chef Michael Chiarello doles out a few pieces of wisdom for young aspiring chefs, telling them "you have to have a relationship your food"

Celebrity chef Michael Chiarello died at age 61 on October 7, his restaurant group, Gruppo Chiarello, said in a news release.

Chiarello, who has authored several cookbooks and hosted cooking shows on the Food Network, was being treated at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa after suffering an acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock.

"The doctors don't know what caused the allergic reaction and neither does the family," a representative for Gruppo Chiarello told CBS News via email. "They may never know."

Chiarello is survived by his four children.

"We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being," his family said in a statement, adding that Chiarello "brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table."

Chiarello was born in Red Bluff, California, and began cooking in his mother's kitchen, mainly focusing on Italian cuisine. He went on to graduate from the Culinary Institute of America in New York and opened his first restaurant, Tra Vigne, in Napa Valley in 1987. He has since opened several restaurants in the area and created Chiarello Family Vineyards.

He has hosted shows like "Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello" on Food Network, for which he earned an Emmy for best host. He joined Bravo's "Top Chef Masters" in 2003 and frequently appeared as a judge on the show. He has also hosted shows on Cooking Channel, PBS and Fine Living.